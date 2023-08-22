Products
Solid Apps

5 new indie productivity apps (including AI)

Solid Apps consists of 5 productivity apps for iOS, iPad and Mac which can be unlocked either individually or with one shared subscription for just $9.99/yr for all apps. Each app can be tried for free for 7 days. More details about each app below.
Launched in
iOS
Mac
Productivity
 by
Solid Apps
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I'd be very grateful if you tried these apps and shared your thoughts. There is also a board to vote on upcoming ideas and I'd like to develop these apps alongside the people who use them. https://solidapps.featureos.app/b/vote-on-features"

Solid Apps by
was hunted by
Cristian Moisei
in iOS, Mac, Productivity. Made by
Cristian Moisei
. Featured on August 28th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Solid Apps's first launch.
