Live speech translation with Real-time AI
Sokuji breaks language barriers using OpenAI's Realtime API. It translates speech instantly through GPT-4o and routes audio to video calls. Available as both a desktop app with virtual audio devices and a browser extension for Google Meet.
Real-time AI translation for multilingual conversations
Sokuji by
was hunted by
Jiang zhuo
in Chrome Extensions, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Jiang zhuo
. Featured on May 21st, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Sokuji's first launch.