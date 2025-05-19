Launches
Sokuji
Sokuji
Live speech translation with Real-time AI
Sokuji breaks language barriers using OpenAI's Realtime API. It translates speech instantly through GPT-4o and routes audio to video calls. Available as both a desktop app with virtual audio devices and a browser extension for Google Meet.
Chrome Extensions
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Sokuji
Real-time AI translation for multilingual conversations
Sokuji by
Sokuji
was hunted by
Jiang zhuo
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jiang zhuo
. Featured on May 21st, 2025.
Sokuji
This is Sokuji's first launch.