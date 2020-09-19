discussion
Daniel Cipoletti
Maker
Co-Founder, Sodasync
Hey Hey Makers and Hunters! 👋 Remote work is on the rise and our teammates now span across the entire globe. The problem is - timezones will always exists and so real-time video conference become impossible. Furthermore, while chat apps are good, they're just not the same as putting a face to a name... And that's where Sodasync comes to the rescue! The truth is that real-time communication does not work anymore. Sodasync is an asynchronous collaboration and communication platform for remote teams. Replace your real-time video conference meetings with quick recordings of your face, screen or voice in the browser and Sodasync will stitch individual videos into organized team video threads. That's right - No more busy calendars, no more meetings before even eating breakfast. Video conversations become more like chat - you can easily watch, rewatch, respond and collaborate by creating engaging video threads that can be contributed to any time, any place. Sodasync is completely free for teams of all sizes. Spin up as many video threads as you'd like and stay in sync with your teammates - no matter where they live. We seek creating workplaces in which everyone has a voice regardless as to whether you are across the country or even half-way across the globe. Join us in our mission for Thought Equity! A million thanks!
