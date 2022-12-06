Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Socialays: Social Media Guard
Ranked #7 for today
Socialays: Social Media Guard
No more cyberbullying on social media!
Visit
Upvote 51
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Socialays: Social Media Guard analyzes your social media comments' sentiments and protects you against hate speech, profanity, and spam comments with real-time auto AI reactions!
Launched in
Android
,
API
,
Social Media
+1 by
Socialays: Social Media Guard
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
Socialays: Social Media Guard
No more cyberbullying on social media!
0
reviews
57
followers
Follow for updates
Socialays: Social Media Guard by
Socialays: Social Media Guard
was hunted by
Burak SERPEN
in
Android
,
API
,
Social Media
. Made by
Burak SERPEN
and
Seda Ergün
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
Socialays: Social Media Guard
is not rated yet. This is Socialays: Social Media Guard's first launch.
Upvotes
51
Comments
31
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#22
Report