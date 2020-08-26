Virtually connect with your team in social events designed to build and foster stronger workplace cultures. Host an event on Social hour
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Abhi Bassi
MakerDesigner - NYC
We wanted a way to be able to have the same sorts of casual, small-group conversations that we used to have in person, so we built Social hour (https://socialhour.com/). Simply plan an event, set table topics, and share the link! Guests can move around tables, set background music, and make announcements to the party. Please check it out and let us know how it goes!
Upvote (2)Share