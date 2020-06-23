Soapbox Chrome Extension

  1. Home
📅 Manage and run meetings in Google Calendar & Google Meet

We think it’s about time Calendars moved past time, date, and location data. We’re here to add the missing productivity piece to your calendar, video calls, team, and workweek.
Brennan McEachran
👋 Hey PH, After relentless testing and gathering user feedback, we’re happy to share an extension that will help leaders and their teams add the missing productivity piece to their calendar and video calls. Here’s a couple ways this extension has improved our meetings: • 📅 Google Calendar: View and check off next steps directly from your Google Calendar • 📹 Google Meet: Interact with your meeting agenda directly in Google Meet video call • 📄 Google Drive integration: Edit Google docs and sheets within your agenda Other key Soapbox features (also built in) • 🤝 Collaborate on shared meeting agendas and notes • 📚 Built-in library of suggested questions and agenda templates • 📝 Automatically send meeting notes to the team once the meeting is finished • ✅ Document, track, and follow-up on next steps and action items • 🚦 Get real-time employee feedback with post-meeting survey questions • 📊 Meeting insights: AI-Powered analytics into the conversations you have with your team • 🗒 Scratchpad: Public and private notes to document important information We wouldn’t be here without the incredible support from the Product Hunt community so we’re excited that this is the first place we announce all of these new and improved changes. Please let us know what you think in the comments below!
Hiba Amin
Super excited to finally share this with you all! The extension has come a long way these past few months and it's truly made an impact on my remote meetings! 🙌
Igor Ilic
Igor Ilic
The Google Meet overlay looks awesome!! Super excited to try it out in my next meeting. Great work SoapBox !
Upvote (3)Share
@igor_ilic Thanks Igor! Looking forward to hearing about your first experience 😊
Justin Hein
Justin Hein
Use the desktop, looking forward to the chrome extension
Hiba Amin
@jdhein Awesome to hear Justin! Would love to hear your feedback on the extension, the recent updates have certainly been a game-changer for me. 😊
Matt Golden
Matt Golden
the platform is great- and now seamless with this smart integration
Hiba Amin
@matt_golden Thanks Matt! Appreciate the support 😊
