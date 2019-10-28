SoapBox Chrome Extension

Discussion
Mitul Shah
i actually love this
Oooooo I can view my next steps in Asana or Todoist?!? Very exciting.
Maker
@jillian_gora2 yep! it's pretty dope.
Maker
I didn't know I needed GSD mode until I had it. In between meetings you sometimes have that short 5-10 minute lull. I don't know what to do during this period because it's not enough time to fully get into a task so I generally go on Twitter or other social channels. Having that wall show me what next steps I've agreed to is SO key. I'm actually making use of that small little window of time. Can't wait for the extension to help me GSD as it extends to more social channels! Really proud of the team for what they've accomplished with this extension!
