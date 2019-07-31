Log InSign up
Snowball Money

Smart crypto portfolio investing for everyone

Snowball is revolutionizing the way people invest in cryptocurrency by offering one, safe, easy-to-use place to invest in tax-optimized crypto portfolios or "bundles" that pay you interest.
Cryptocurrency Tools Aimed At Millennial Investors Are Gaining TractionWhile major institutional-grade cryptocurrency tools have been created in response to a growing interest in investing in digital assets, new solutions geared towards younger investors could gain traction this year. Even with all the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies, millennials in particular are taking their chances.
Consumer Solutions From Coinbase And Others Aim To Attract Retail Investors To Cryptocurrency MarketSince the explosion of ICOs last year, the cryptocurrency market has undergone some noticeable changes. While the price of Bitcoin remains well below its all time high of 2017, institutional investors are replacing retail investors and high net-worth individuals, becoming some of the largest buyers of cryptocurrency.
Seth Louey
Hunter
Ever since pitching Komms.io to @jason_stone we've been chatting about the future of crypto and the possibilities. Jason showed me what the Snowball team has been building and it's simply amazing! I'm excited to be able to hunt a product that will help change crypto investing.
Jason Stone
Maker
@sethlouey Were glad that you love the product, and were so excited to release it to the masses!
Kudrenko Oleg
Maker
Love product idea as well as UI/UX. I happy to live in time when banking move from olds ways to beautiful app! 🤩
Blockchain Maximalist
Launch in the United Kingdom please, the app looks ace!
Anna Olifer
Maker
@betmeaway Thank you!!! The UK is on our roadmap! Check it outhttps://www.snowball.money/roadmap
Paulina Świerkot
The app looks really interested from user experience standpoint, looking forward to the release in the EU specifically UK and Poland 👍🏽
Serhii Yukhymovych
Maker
I am so excited the app is live now! I hope you will like it!
