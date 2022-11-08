Products
Home
→
Product
→
Snooze Tabs
Ranked #1 for today
Snooze Tabs
Snooze tabs, windows and todos for later
Visit
Upvote 23
20% off discount code
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Snooze tabs that you don’t want now, and set an alarm to bring them back when you need them. Includes cloud sync, todos tab, recurring snooze, workspaces, custom time and more.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Snooze Tabs
About this launch
Snooze Tabs
Snooze tabs, windows and todos for later
0
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Snooze Tabs by
Snooze Tabs
was hunted by
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾
. Featured on November 12th, 2022.
Snooze Tabs
is not rated yet. This is Snooze Tabs's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
21
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#149
Report