Snippeta The best way to copy, paste, and manage snippets of text! Visit Upvote 76

Snippeta simplifies copying, pasting, and managing text snippets. Easily store them on your device, organize with groups/sub-groups, and switch themes (light/dark). Pro unlocks cloud sync, backup, premium themes, and multi-device access—all in one app.

Free Launch tags: Android • Productivity • SaaS

Meet the team Show more Show more