We’re the first $0 try-before-you-buy online fragrance brand

Snif is a new online, $0 try-before-you-buy approach to fragrance. Snif makes it possible to buy fragrance online, commitment and judgement free via our fragrance kits, which includes samples of each fragrance alongside the full-size bottles.
Fragrance startup Snif won't tell you what their perfumes smell like. You have to sniff them for yourselfPicking a new fragrance, much like picking wine, requires a lot of specialized knowledge. What's the different between a perfume, cologne, and eau de toilette, for instance? And can you tell the difference between the base notes and the heart notes?
Nik Sharma
Hunter
CEO, Sharma Brands & Investor
I’m super excited to hunt Snif.co, a new take in fragrance! It’s founded by two friends of mine, Phil and Bryan, who have set out to disrupt this space. All their scents are clean, genderless, premium-quality, vegan, and limited-release. And best of all, you can try everything before you have to pay for it. Feel free to drop any questions below and myself or one of the founders can respond with their answers/thoughts! Excited for you all to try it out :)
