discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nik Sharma
Hunter
CEO, Sharma Brands & Investor
I’m super excited to hunt Snif.co, a new take in fragrance! It’s founded by two friends of mine, Phil and Bryan, who have set out to disrupt this space. All their scents are clean, genderless, premium-quality, vegan, and limited-release. And best of all, you can try everything before you have to pay for it. Feel free to drop any questions below and myself or one of the founders can respond with their answers/thoughts! Excited for you all to try it out :)
Share