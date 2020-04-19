Discussion
1 Review
Sakib Sami
Maker
Hello Folks, Snapup is a Screenshot as a Service. It has some cool functionalities like, - You can take a screenshot instantly. - The screenshot is available on PNG, JPEG, and PDF format. - You can schedule a screenshot. In that case, a screenshot will be taken periodically (Daily, Hourly) which will be available on the dashboard and will be emailed to you as an attachment. - With the paid plans, there also a free plan available to play with all these functionalities. - You can add a delay before taking a screenshot. - You can take the screenshot in different screen sizes. - With the PC view, there is also mobile view option available. - You can take a full-page screenshot. - Multiple Regions (IPs) available to simulate browsing from different locations. The service can be used for, - Content verification - Content tracking - SEO tracking - Sponsored product tracking - Competition tracking - Trend tracking - Ranking tracking - and many more
