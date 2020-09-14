  1. Home
Snaphunt is an AI-driven hiring platform and cloud-based recruitment software that ensures businesses can find, assess and hire the right candidates that are a role fit and culture fit quickly, conveniently and cost-effectively.
Minh To
Hunter
Snaphunt is now on Product Hunt! Check out how you can simplify your hiring in a snap at https://snaphunt.com/employers
