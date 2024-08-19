  • Subscribe
    SnapFood

    Your diet companion app that tracks what you eat

    Take control of your body by logging every item you eat in the cloud for your records. The ideal app for following a diet with AI assistance, SnapMeal tracks your eating habits over the long term, helping you improve your health and prevent disease.
    iOS
    Food & Drink
    Dieting
    About this launch
    Your AI Diet Companion App that tracks what you eat
    SnapFood: Track & Record What You Eat
    🚀 Pierre-Henry Soria 🇦🇺
    Featured on August 26th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is SnapFood: Track & Record What You Eat's first launch.
