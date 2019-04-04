Log InSign up
Snapchat Lens Studio 2.0

Redesign famous landmarks and more with Snaps new update

Since the launch of Lens Studio in December 2017, millions of people from across the globe have played with Lenses made by our community. Today at Snap Partner Summit, we announced even more ways for creators to make their mark on the world!
Snapchat's redesigned camera can 'scan' for GIFs and help you with math homeworkSnapchat's camera is about to get a lot smarter. The company unveiled new search features for its in-app camera, including the ability to search for GIFs and solve math equations. The new features were announced today at the company's first Partner Summit event in Los Angeles.
MashableKarissa Bell
Snapchat's new Landmarkers will make the Eiffel Tower puke rainbowsSnap is taking its augmented reality tools to a much bigger canvas. The company today announced Landmarkers, a set of lenses aimed at bringing new life to some of the world's most famous locations. The lenses, which were designed by Snapchat users, transform locations like the Eiffel Tower into animated characters - one of which throws up rainbows.
The Verge
Snapchat Stories are coming to TinderAside from Tinder, Snap is also bringing its new App Stories to House Party and Adventure Aide, two social apps that hope to use Stories to help their users better connect with one another.
Engadget
Snapchat will power Stories & ads in other appsSnapchat's found an answer to the revenue problem stemming from its halted growth: it will show its ads in other apps with the launch of Snapchat Ad Kit and the Snapchat Audience Network. And rather than watching as other apps spin up their own knock-off versions of its camera and Stories, it...
TechCrunch
Snapchat launches Scan, its AR utility platformPoint and shoot? No, point and interact. Snapchat can now help with your homework. The app's camera is becoming the foundation of an augmented reality developer platform known as "Scan". Snap today announced partnerships with Photomath to add the ability to solve math problems, and Giphy for detect...
TechCrunch
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Wow this update looks great! I'm very excited about the prospect of turning the FlatIron into pizza, my two favorite things 🍕+ 🗽
