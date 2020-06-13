  1. Home
Snap Search is a 'browser' for Android that is in forever Incognito Mode. It blocks more ads, analytics & trackers than others; is the first browser that doesn't ask for any permissions; and is lightweight at ~4MB.
(It's also got lots of the fancy features)
Thank you so much @chrismessina for hunting Snap Search 🙏🏻 Snap Search is my attempt at providing a truly private (and extremely fast) way to search the web. It's an Android (soon for iOS) browser with a few really distinguishing features: ↪️ ZERO permissions asked: prevents us and websites from doing fishy things. ↪️ Enhanced Ad-Tracker-Cookie-Analytics Blocker: we block more than the big guys, honestly. ↪️ Over 50 Search Engines/Websites to search in just 1 tap (including PH) ↪️ ~5MB in size ↪️ Integrated Proxy Mode: Hide your IP and access blocked websites ↪️ Dark mode, Reader mode, Auto Block GDPR/Cookie popups, Disable Google AMP and SO much more. Privacy is important. We hate it when someone searches something on Google and then has to see ads about it on Facebook or Instagram. We stop that from happening! I would LOVE to answer questions if any! Looking forward to any feedback 😁
