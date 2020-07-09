SnackJones
Trevor Smith
Maker
SnackJones is the online destination for you to discover, try, and buy the best in better-for-you snacks delivered to your doorstep. I'm an experienced and successful tech and consumer packaged goods entrepreneur. My last business was a cold brew coffee company called Secret Squirrel Cold Brew. We grew the business from the farmers market to stores and chains from the west coast to the east coast, then sold it to a multi-national food company. My experiences in that business inspired me to use technology to create a product that'll reduce the number of middlemen in the supply chain and make whoever is leftover (SnackJones) more useful to both brands and consumers. We started with snacks because they are the most diverse and fastest growing category in the grocery industry. Snacks are also the most fun! We'll be the first multi-brand and multi-product retailer to offer this type of functionality/experience. ====HOW IT WORKS==== You choose from a selection of curated snack boxes of various themes, for example, plant-based, keto, organic, sustainable, organic . . . Or you can select snack products to create your own box. You can make a one-off purchase of the box or you can join the auto-ship program. Through auto-ship, we will ship your box each month. Before we auto-ship your box each time we’ll provide an opportunity for you to swap and/or add snacks to your box. We’ll help by making recommendations based on your preferences, similar consumer habits, and our experience. With each order, we’ll also throw in a free snack of your choosing. Over the course of time, you will be exposed to many different types of snack products and would have self-curated your own perfectly personalized box of snacks. Step-by-step Overview 1. Choose a curated snack box or build your own. 2. We deliver the snack box to your doorstep. Delicious! 3. You tell us what you wanna add and/or swap out. 4. We deliver the improved snack box to your doorstep. More delicious! 5. Repeat steps 3-5. Your snack box just gets better and better. We're launching in September 2020, however; you can get in early through our Indiegogo campaign ending in just a few days. By supporting SnackJones you'll support a few small businesses, get some delicious snacks, plus 1 year of free shipping, and a VIP membership trial. We have a ton of surprises (limited editions, exclusive drops, unique promotions) in the works. We're just getting started! Thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us.
