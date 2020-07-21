Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Usama
Maker
Greetings product hunters! 👋👋 We are thrilled to be in your presence today. Excited to announce the newly launched “SMS chatbot”.😎 The latest and exciting tool just around the corner, that will allow you to make your old fashioned text as an automated text. We are bringing the Milestone and Evergreen “SMS Chatbot” that make virtual interactions more natural, more engaging, and ultimately, more human.🤖 We know the hurdle you face in making threads but after today, you should be in a relaxed mood. The main focus we cater to this new feature is here: ✔️Provide Instant communication service ✔️Boost conversion rate with automated SMS ✔️Boost up your Conversions with multiple integrations ✔️Interactivity and higher loyalty We are here to help techie or non-techie people so don’t worry, you and your audience get the best with this feature! Glad to hear from you all, waiting for your queries, and can’t wait to see you there.👇 https://botsify.com/sms-bot 🎉 🎉 PH DISCOUNT 🎉 🎉 People signing up from the Product Hunt will get the 30% life-time discount on all our plans. Just email us at team@botsify.com to avail your discount after signing up for the trial.
Upvote (3)Share