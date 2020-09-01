  1. Home
A free Instagram bio link tool by sharemyinsights.com

#5 Product of the DaySeptember 01, 2020
A free Instagram bio link tool, that's easy to use - created by sharemyinsights.com.
Tim B
Maker
Founder of SharemyInsights.com.
We wanted to create a bio link for our Instagram - but it's just another subscription that we had to manage, so we decided to make our own. Now you can track your Instagram analytics, and create your own Instagram bio link all from the one service. Unlike linktr.ee and many others - you can fully customise button and text colours or even use one of your Instagram posts as the background! Here's what you can do with smily.bio: • Create unlimited links • Track your link clicks and impressions • Cross-link your other social media profiles • Embed Youtube videos • Custom backgrounds • Change every colour and detail Want to see one in action? You can see one our friend @alexandra_ceambur made at https://smily.bio/alleceambur.
Gsm Gsm
Have been using this since it launched and it's great - easy to edit and customise to make it look on-brand, and it's great that you can embed videos!
@gsm_gsm We've seen your landing page and it looks great! Glad you like using it.
Alexandra Ceambur
Omg! I am so excited to finally share my thoughts on Smily.bio. I have switched from another linking tool bcz I wanted something that I can customise with multiple link types: Blog links, website, landing pages and even YouTube videos. Thank u for creating this cool linking tool.
@alexandra_ceambur You're welcome, we love your smily.bio setup!
Gab Welsh
This is one of the best new features launched by SMI lately! Fun and easy to use, it also has a great tracking system so I have all the numbers in one place. Highly recommend!
@gab_welsh Wow, nice of you to say that! Thanks!
Johny Bravo
It's pretty nice, do you plan on adding UTM tracking to it anytime soon?
@johny_bravo We don't have that planned, however I'll add it to our trello board - thanks.
