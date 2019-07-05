Reviews
Manuel Frigerio
Hi Hunters, I'm Manuel 👋 6 months ago I moved to Bristol, UK, after a couple of years "nomading" and living in my native Italy. Bristol is a great city but I felt the distance from my family and friends. Then one day I received a postcard from a friend and I was reminded of how special postcards are. In an age of likes, shares and retweets, a postcard is the old fashion way to say "I was thinking of you". But sending a personalised postcard today is still a tedious process. You usually need to sign up to a service, be on a laptop and go through multiple pages as if you are buying a car. SmilePostcards fixes this. Simply go to https://smilepostcards.co/, upload your photo, enter your message and the recipient's address, pay (Apple Pay and GPay supported). The whole process takes no longer than 30 seconds and you can do it straight from your phone. No signup, no long forms. If you're a digital nomad travelling the world or simply living away from your family and friends, send them a postcard today. They will absolutely love the gesture. A digital photo might fake likes but a postcard gets real love. :) Looking forward to your feedback!
