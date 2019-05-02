Drive directly from A to B and discover the city without annoying waiting times, traffic jams, or crowded trams. With smide you can easily rent an e-bike. Fast, flexible, and effortless: E-bike sharing with smide is fun
A 30-mph e-bike to compete with cars in cities? Investors just bet $20 million on it. Bird and Lime are scooting along, backed by hundreds of millions in venture capital. But there are still plenty of companies hoping to dominate the still-nascent micro mobility market, given the financial opportunity it's promising. Among them: Bond Mobility, a three-year-old Palo Alto, Calif...
TechCrunch
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Seems safer than all the e-scooter solutions out there and it just got a $20 million investment
