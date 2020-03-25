  1. Home
SMB Nuggets

Find your ultimate business growth stack that fits your budget. Discover the best tools custom to your industry :)
Discussion
Dan Siepen
Dan Siepen
Maker
Hi Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ @veebuv and I built SMB Nuggets to help you discover the best tools custom to your industry. We've been working to discipline our subscription spends so we don’t spend more than needed (I always hated how much I spend on tools). This led us to building SMB Nuggets, a simple, intelligent product to help you find the best tools all based around your budget. We have nearly 500+ products on our database and are growing it each day. In SMB Nuggets, you can choose both BUDGET and the INDUSTRY that you're in to see what a potentially good growth stack could look like for you! ⚡️How does it work? ⚡️ 1. Choose your budget 2. Choose a template of a typical stack for that company type And then, see what results you get 😊❤️ The company types we include are; 👉Legal/Law Company 👉Marketing Agency 👉Remote Work 👉SaaS Company 👉Cafe 👉Business consultant 👉Co-working 👉Events company 👉e-Commerce We would love to hear your thoughts below 😊 Thanks everyone for being awesome 😊
Vrinda Singh
Vrinda Singh
So useful!! Love the filters and the UX. Can't wait to get more use out of this as we head into Q2 budgeting.
Vaibhav Namburi
Vaibhav Namburi
Maker
@vrinda_singh1 Really glad you liked it!
Dan Siepen
Dan Siepen
Maker
@vrinda_singh1 Thanks Vrinda for the comment and yes exactly what it's meant for! Top help budget and prioritise which tools matter to you :)
Sabir Samtani
Sabir Samtani
Great tool fellas! I'll be using it for sure....
Vaibhav Namburi
Vaibhav Namburi
Maker
@sabir_samtani1 Thanks for the support mate! Your feedback was really appreciated!
Dan Siepen
Dan Siepen
Maker
@sabir_samtani1 Thanks Sabir :)
Brendan Connaughton
Brendan Connaughton
Nice microsite @dansiepen @veebuv! Very useful for seeing what tools are available within a given budget. Will definitely be passing this on to a few people!
Vaibhav Namburi
Vaibhav Namburi
Maker
@dansiepen @brendanc Absolutely! We're really glad you liked it! Please feel free to let us know how we can improve it!
Dan Siepen
Dan Siepen
Maker
@veebuv @brendanc Thank you so much for your continuous support Brendan, both V and are super appreciative! Thank you for signing up to :)
ramesh kumar Jain
ramesh kumar Jain
@dansiepen @veebuv Great application to filter the best tools apt for the company based on budgets. Will definitely be useful.
Dan Siepen
Dan Siepen
Maker
@veebuv @ramesh_jain_007 Awesome that's great to hear Ramesh! Thank you :)
