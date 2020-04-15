Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
John Morrison
Seems like a hell of a way to keep up with the deluge of fantastic content being put out in podcasts these days.
Upvote (3)Share
Ha! It gives a full written transcript of the podcasts if you click the title! So this is like a place to quickly browse for contents inside podcasts before wasting time listening. Cool!
Upvote (1)Share
Just had a look and this is amazing. I most definitely will be following along, very impressive!
@hans_dekker Thanks Hans, appreciate it. Welcome to Smash Notes!
Hi Everyone, I am Kirill and I am the maker of Smash Notes. The goal is very simple - What if you could unlock all the knowledge in the 30 million+ estimated podcasts episodes that exist in the world today? Smash Notes gives you that ability. We unlock a lifetime of long-form audio content, and assemble insights on any subject, just for you. Smash started as a side project, but it quickly became obvious to me that so many more podcast hosts and listeners could benefit from sharing this platform. With just a click you can now learn about Justin Kan’s startup journey, and contrast and compare that with Ryan Hoover’s lessons from Product Hunt, get a peek at what Don Valentine of Sequoia thinks of Facebook, and see Paul Graham's thoughts of VCs and Y Combinator back in 2009. Podcasts hold an enormous amount of insights, but unless we unlock them, and make them discoverable, most of this amazing information will not be found. But you can help! If you share Smash Notes with your favorite podcaster, and encourage your friends to join in, we can all expand our knowledge and elevate so many new podcasts to greatness! Together, we can create a medium that make any long-form content, snackable, sharable, and thus accessible around the world. Let's talk about this.