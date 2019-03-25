SmartlookConsentSDK:
* provides a configurable control panel with privacy options
* stores the selected options
* enables all texts to be fully localized
* enables linking to privacy policies in the app
Available for iOS & Android.
Radoslav StankovHunterPro@rstankov · Tech @ Product Hunt
I think component like this should be provided natively by iOS and Android. Nowadays every app has to deal seriously with user privacy. Kudos to Smartlook for creating this 🙌
NikolaKMaker@nikola_kozuljevic · Marketing & Analytics Mandrak
Hey there mighty hunters, Thanks @rstankov for hunting down our SmartlookConsentSDK. I'm one of the makers of the SDK and we're looking forward for your questions and comments on the SDK. We created SmartlookConsentSDK for iOS & Android apps which all developers can use freely in their apps to boost their app analytics transparency and ensure user privacy is secured and respected. We encourage developers to help us to make the SDK better and helpful. Everyone is more than welcome to share the repo and contribute to it if they discover any outstanding issues and / or bugs. Looking forward to your questions and comments.
