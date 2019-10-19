Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
SmartGrade
SmartGrade
Instantly grade multiple choice tests with your smartphone
Android
iPhone
+ 3
📸📄SmartGrade turns your phone into a multiple choice test scanner. Teachers can grade a whole classroom in only a few minutes, as well as get instant and actionable statistics about students and test questions.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
44 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Raphael Baron
Maker
Hi there, I've been working on SmartGrade for a while and I'm happy to share it with you today!
Upvote
Share
16 hours ago
Send