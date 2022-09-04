Products
SmartCue
Ranked #1 for today
SmartCue
Personalized product demos, created in minutes not hours
50% off for PH Folks!
Free Options
SmartCue enables teams to create personalized, contextual product demo libraries for their prospect demos. Visual and textual cues show up in real-time from your library when you are demoing to your prospects.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Sales
SmartCue
About this launch
SmartCue
Personalized Product Demos, created in minutes not hours
SmartCue by
SmartCue
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Sales
. Made by
Robin Singhvi
and
Abhishek Yagnik
. Featured on September 5th, 2022.
SmartCue
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is SmartCue's first launch.
Upvotes
80
Comments
31
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#1
