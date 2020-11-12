Smart Upscaler 2.0
The smart upscaler uses AI to clean up almost any photo. Version 2.0 greatly improves access; you can now upload images in bulk rather than 1-by-1. This makes it much more practical to use for large jobs such as upscaling e-commerce photos or user generated content. We also have officially launched the API endpoint so photo enhancement can be integrated directly into your apps. Of course, along the way we have made improvements to both usability and stability, so if you were on the fence before please give it a try (and let us know what you think). Bulk Processing Save time by uploading a batch of photos and letting us do the rest. Just sit back and we will email you once the job is done. Clean and easy upscaling for up to 4x the resolution. API Want to enhance the quality of images in your applications, or make the most of your UGC? The Smart Upscaler now has a ready-to-use API to handle every request.
More beautiful and sharp images to the world! Congrats on the release, guys. Bulk upload sounds like a real time-saver for many users.