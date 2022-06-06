Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
Smart Tips by Usetiful
Ranked #11 for today
Smart Tips by Usetiful
User onboarding that does not stand in the way
Visit
Upvote 17
Click to get 50% discount for 1 year
•
Free
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Smart Tips by Usetiful are a simple way to improve the user adoption of your products in a non-intrusive way. 🎯 Hotspot beacons draw the attention of users ℹ️ Tooltips provide guidance at the moment of need 💖 No coding required with visual editor
Launched in
Web App
,
User Experience
,
No-Code
by
Usetiful
About this launch
Smart Tips by Usetiful by
Usetiful
was hunted by
Ondrej Dobias
in
Web App
,
User Experience
,
No-Code
. Made by
Ondrej Dobias
,
Tomáš Max Janíček
,
Jan Alexandr Janíček
,
Michal Jurzykowski
,
Vahid Alamipour
and
Jakub Pilař
. Featured on June 6th, 2022.
Usetiful
is rated
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on October 19th, 2020.
Upvotes
17
Comments
2
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#11
Report