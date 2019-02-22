Smart Home UI Kit, from InVision

The Smart Home UI kit has all you need to manage your hypothetical customer’s smart devices. Take your apps beyond the screen and experiment with assets meant to manage those physical home devices in a not-too-distant future.
Clark ValbergMakerHiring@clarkvalberg · CEO at InVisionApp.com
Hey Product Hunt! I’m excited to share with you our latest UI kit—Smart Home by InVision. It comes with over 100 design elements and 24 screens for a hypothetical app to manage smart devices in a connected home. Take your app beyond the screen and experiment with assets meant to manage physical home devices in a not-too-distant future. (Oh, btw we updated our license agreement to be more open for you, not just for Smart Home, but for all our Design Resources). What do you think? We’re excited to see what you create with this one! Download Smart Home for free.
