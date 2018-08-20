Smallchat 2.0
Slack integration for chatting with visitors to your website
#3 Product of the DayToday
Start conversations with visitors on your website through Smallchat and convert those visitors into customers. All from inside Slack.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Jay HarrisMaker@jhartist · Developer, Smallchat
Back at the beginning of 2017 some friends and I built and launched our first app on ProductHunt with no other marketing. Today thousands of Slack teams use Smallchat to talk to their customers every day, and we're launching a whole new suite of Slack-integrated features: 📁 File uploads 👨💻 Javascript API 👀 Visitor status 🎨 Custom CSS 🚀 ...and a whole lot more! P.S. You can always use Smallchat for free, but for the next 24 hours we're giving everyone who purchases one of our paid tiers the first three months for free. Thanks to all of our awesome Slack teams! 🍻
Upvote (4)Share·
🌟
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
@jhartist Love it! Have been a user since the day you first launched 😄 Glad to see so much growth 🚀👏 Intercom has had their Slack integration for a while now; how would you differentiate from them as a company and what are your plans for the future of Smallchat?
Upvote (3)Share·
Jay HarrisMaker@jhartist · Developer, Smallchat
@amrith Great question, and thanks for being such an early adopter! Our niche is small Slack teams who need a lightweight chat app on their site, and we see those teams switching to Smallchat for two main reasons: 1) The Slack experience is really smooth, and teams fall in love with it quickly. Slack threads are fast, easy to manage, and your conversations are always searchable in Slack. 2) Price. Instead of charging per-operator or per-conversation like most of our competitors, we give every team unlimited operators and conversations for free. Then we offer advanced features for businesses who want to pay for file uploads, API, or multiple widgets. As for the future, we're excited about the changes Slack has made recently, including adding file uploads to threads, and we're focused on exploring some cool ideas for bringing more advanced webchat features into Slack.
Upvote (3)Share·
Osman Erdi Balcıoğlu@nicetr · Founder, Juphy
The best free chatting tool for your website, I always set-up small.chat for my startups .ex: https://juphy.com 👍
Upvote Share·