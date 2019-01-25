Slumber Bear
A tool for finding your perfect sleep cycle.
The world is changing, yet the majority of us are still sticking to typical sleeping patterns, even though they may not be perfect.
Slumber Bear helps you find popular, alternative sleeping patterns, pick one that is right for you then helps plan them out for you.
Kieran ParkerMaker
Hi PH 👋 First, a shout out to @daviswbaer for hunting me, and being a great help! "Bear" with me whilst I give a quick intro to Why and What of Slumber Bear. I have always struggled with my sleeping patterns, I always found that I couldn't sleep the entire night, but then wouldn't be able to make it through the next day either. I would end up feeling pretty... Grizzly... Ok, enough un-bear-able bear puns, I promise. Anyway, During college, I found myself naturally gravitating towards sleeping 4-5 hours per night, and then having a nap during the day (usually between lectures). It was the little bump I needed to keep me focused throughout the day. Little did I know, this is close to something known as the "Biphasic" Sleeping cycle (popular in hotter climates). This got me searching, and I found a whole heap of information and alternative sleep cycles. So, I made Slumber Bear to help you find popular alternative sleep cycles, learn which ones may fit you, plan your schedule and have more productive, less yawn-intensive days. -- It is great to finally stop lurking and post something of my own! This is a project purely for fun and I hope some of you get use out of this, I would love to hear if you decide to go down the path of changing out your sleeping cycle, and how that goes. Also, any and all feedback is more than welcome!
