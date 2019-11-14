Sloth: Meditation & Breathing

Discussion
Viktor Maric
Maker
I tried out meditation in 2017. Since then, I have been meditating every day. I feel much happier and calmer now due to that. When I meditate, I always pay attention on the most natural activity of my body: the breathing. Therefore I was motivated to create and app which is breathe awareness focused.
Congrats on making this app! I love that it's exactly as simple as need be!
Maker
@vineta_gajevska Thank you! :) Simplicity was one of my priority.
