Sloshed
Sloshed
Cocktail recipes by the world's best bartenders
Enter three ingredients and we'll find you a suitable cocktail recipe from one of the world's best bartenders
Launched in
Drinking
by
About this launch
Cocktail recipes by the World's Best Bartenders
Sloshed by
was hunted by
Raoul
in
Drinking
. Made by
Raoul Tawadey
. Featured on April 6th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sloshed's first launch.
Upvotes
134
Comments
25
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#53
