Christophe Pasquier
Hey all, I'm Chris, co-founder of Slite. I'm thrilled to RE-introduce the all-new Slite, three years - almost on the dot - after our initial launch on PH 🎉 Slite then was a note app for teams. The all-new Slite plays in an entire other dimension. From early on, teams used it for more than just notes. They transferred their knowledge bases, projects and all sorts of information to Slite. So we've worked to build the perfect tool for teams to centralize and structure all their information. Here's what's new and better: - The editor. I just plain love it and believe it's one of the best collaborative writing experiences you'll find on the web today. - Smart Tables. Our version of simple databases lets you structure, sort, and filter information and documents. It opens a whole world of possibilities. - The interface. We've redesigned most of the app, uncluttered and simplified everything. And we have a beautiful dark mode for those who like it. 🌘 - Catch up. A simple way to see exactly where your team needs you. It's just the beginning towards calmer work. - Integrations. So you can embed external content in Slite or push content externally. - An updated mobile app. That's way more enjoyable to use - Draft by Slite. Our Chrome extension, that turns your browser tabs in to Slite docs. And much more, check it out and let us know what you think! To top it all off, we're also introducing a new brand developed in partnership with StudioKoto (big thanks Tim, Aniko, Louie, Fred, Rosie & team 👏). This brand aligns more clearly with our vision to help teams transition to remote, asynchronous communication and written culture. Check it out and let us know what you think 👋
Ilija Rolović
CMO, Enjin
We've been using Slite at Enjin since early 2019, and went from information being siloed across Google, Dropbox, Slack and more (making it either impossible or extremely time consuming to find stuff), to having a company-wide centralized database. Meeting notes, marketing plans, development roadmap, UX/UI analysis, HR docs, employee onboarding, branding docs, process documents, support guides, business partner databases - I could go on, but you get the picture, everything is now in Slite and easily accessible, searchable, and looks darn beautiful. Absolutely in LOVE with this product, can't wait to see what you guys do next. New branding & website looks sleek as heck, whoever did the copy freak'n nailed it. P.S. Zapier integration would be awesome wink wink ;)
Laure Albouy
@ilijarolovic thanks for your support, Ilija 😍
Eglantine Tuaillon
🎈
Congrats for this new version! I have been using Slite since the early days. I'm really impressed by the progress you made over the last year! I used it for teamwork with other freelancers and I love to recommend it in my community ;) Tables are getting really cool but they could still be even better (but heard you're working on it :) Something I'd really like to have is a Google Calendar integration to organize my meeting docs of the day.
Laure Albouy
@eglantine_tuaillon thanks for the support and feedback Eglantine—we'll look into the Google Calendar integration and improving the flow of meetings more generally!
Laure Albouy
Very excited to share this new Slite with everyone, and can't wait to hear your feedback—we're here all day to answer any and all questions! For those who are curious to learn more about our recent releases, here's a log of all our updates: https://slite.slite.com/api/s/no...
