Hello Product Hunt! 👋 Our team is very excited to be featured on PH! We are enjoying it. Thanks, @bramk for hunting us! :) We believe people can change their lives through learning, especially in this video era where you can learn everything online. We want to help people by bringing online learning to the next level, that’s why we made Slid. Slid started as a video note-taking app, but we want to push it further. Our vision is to build an online learning workspace where people can 1) discover, 2) capture, and 3) share new knowledge. These are our 3 core values and the following are their corresponding road maps: 1) Discovering: We aim to help people find new knowledge easily by curating YouTube videos based on their interests within Slid website. (This is still a long way to go. Looking for interested makers!) 2) Capturing: In addition to taking screenshots we are soon releasing a new function to record short clips of the video so that you can fully retrieve the exact moment of learning. 3) Sharing: Slid makes it easy to share your notes with friends, teammates, or the whole world. Currently, you can already export your notes in various formats like PDF, Word, PNG, or Markdown. (Direct link sharing and embed sharing are also on the way!) We hope Slid becomes your reliable learning companion, and that you will achieve a life-changing learning experience. :) Thanks again for your support and our team is ready for any feedback and comment! - Junghyun and Slid Team
@bramk @junghyun_park_ Slid certainly helps one acquire & keep knowledge much quicker.. good product
I like the sharing feature. Would be great to lookup my classmates notes right after the lesson and discuss further with friends.
@astrocket Thanks Astro for the comment. 🙌 Exactly! We believe knowledge gets bigger when it is shared with others. Link sharing feature will be added in a week! And I would like to ask you what if we add search engine indexing of your notes? Would you share your notes to anonymous people coming from Google?
@junghyun_park_ Link sharing seem cool too. I could send it to my lazy friend who doesn’t study. I am not quite sure about the huge needs of indexed searching since I probably could remember where keywords are if I took that lesson. What I thought was more of sharing comments or asking question upon the specific slide. Not sure about random ppl from google. But sure for classmates !
@astrocket Thanks for the detailed feedback! As reflecting what you have said, I think notes could also become a Q&A or debate forum for the online lectures! That would be really the new way online learning. Awesome.
Sounds nice! 💯
@prilutskiy Thank you! I love your Typeform too! It's my must have tool in order to stay connected with the customers. :) Love to hear any feedback from you!
@shriramkrishnan Thanks Shriram for trying out! Would love to hear any feedback. :)
This is awesome!
@david_pina Thanks David! Would love to hear any feedback from you!
What new features would you like to see in Slid? 🥰
Desktop app
Real-time transcription (Audio to Text)
Video recording
Commenting
@jihoonkang Thanks!
A great companion tool for all my online classes :) Really like the part where you can capture a code snippet from the video and apply extract the text. Thanks to the team for a great product!
This looks amazing. Amazing. Simple question::the 500 video limit 1) what counts as a video, a link of say YouTube 2) does the length or size if video matter.
@sue111 Thanks for the comment again, Sue! Actually, some of our users also have asked us for the lifetime offer too. But I'm curious about how do SaaS companies able to offer a lifetime offer? Could you give us some example SaaS companies that are offering lifetime offer? I would love to learn from them. :)