  1. Home
  2.  → Slick.events

Slick.events

Create event websites and sell tickets from Google Sheets

Create event websites, sell tickets, collect event registrations and never worry about downloading your data - it's already in your Google Drive.
Most people use spreadsheets to manage their events - so why not use Google Sheets for all aspects of the event!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Fredrik Burman
Fredrik Burman
Maker
Hey PH, Fredrik here from Stockholm, 🇸🇪 Organising events can be a hassle, I noticed that most of the time there are multiple copies of a spreadsheet being shared around which quickly becomes out-of-date. You might use one spreadsheet for tracking payments, another for tracking signups and so on. So I thought - why not keep all aspects of managing your event in Google Sheets? In a nutshell Slick.events enables you to create one page event websites, sell tickets, create registration forms & collect registrations - all from Google Sheets! Want to add a new ticket batch? ✅ Just add a new row. Want to collect some more information in your registration form? ✅ Just add a new row. I would love to get your feedback! 🙏
UpvoteShare