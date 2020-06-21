Discussion
Fredrik Burman
Maker
Hey PH, Fredrik here from Stockholm, 🇸🇪 Organising events can be a hassle, I noticed that most of the time there are multiple copies of a spreadsheet being shared around which quickly becomes out-of-date. You might use one spreadsheet for tracking payments, another for tracking signups and so on. So I thought - why not keep all aspects of managing your event in Google Sheets? In a nutshell Slick.events enables you to create one page event websites, sell tickets, create registration forms & collect registrations - all from Google Sheets! Want to add a new ticket batch? ✅ Just add a new row. Want to collect some more information in your registration form? ✅ Just add a new row. I would love to get your feedback! 🙏
