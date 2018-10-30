Sliced helps you find opportunities that have a direct impact on reversing climate change. We match you with the best companies, projects and campaigns working on local and global challenges. Join the community!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Cool concept, could really help, how does the matching process work?
Ville VesterinenMaker@vesterinen
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron! Great question. We ask seven quick multiple-choice questions about the areas that interests you, where you live, type of work you do, your experience as well as your ideal way to work (remote, part-time, full-time, volunteer, etc). Based on these we then match you with opportunities from the selected group of companies, projects, campaigns and other organizations. We select partners that we believe have a real chance of making an impact on reversing climate change 🌎 From the ones that matches your criteria you can then choose the ones that you'd like to talk to. For those interested in local activism, we just want to know where you live and your email. Then bring the community together and provide them tools, knowledge and direction the best we can.
Viljami SalminenMaker@viljamis · Product Designer, Founder
This is a project I’ve been working on with @vesterinen for a while now and we’re really excited to finally launch it! While you check out the product, see also the design pattern library we’ve been building for this: https://sliced.org/design/
Prakhar Shivam@prakharshivam · Stay hungry, stay foolish.
@vesterinen @viljamis Hi, congrats to both of you for thinking and working on such a great initiative. 👍 The design framework is really dope. How much time the design framework took from inception to execution?
