Slice of Music
Open-source beat saber-like game for the Apple Vision Pro
A Beat Saber-like game developed to run on the web for VR devices and specifically support the Apple Vision Pro, Slice of Music is an action-packed rhythm game where your saber becomes your instrument
Launched in
Virtual Reality
Games
Apple Vision Pro
by
Slice of Music by
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Virtual Reality
,
Games
,
Apple Vision Pro
. Made by
Gaurav Kale
. Featured on November 7th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Slice of Music's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
