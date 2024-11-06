  • Subscribe
    Open-source beat saber-like game for the Apple Vision Pro

    Free
    A Beat Saber-like game developed to run on the web for VR devices and specifically support the Apple Vision Pro, Slice of Music is an action-packed rhythm game where your saber becomes your instrument
    Launched in
    Virtual Reality
    Games
    Apple Vision Pro
     by
    Three.js
    Digital Bacon
    Slice blocks to the beat of music
    was hunted by
    Gabe Perez
    in Virtual Reality, Games, Apple Vision Pro. Made by
    Gaurav Kale
    . Featured on November 7th, 2024.
