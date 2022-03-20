We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Sleept

Sleept

Sleept is an alarm clock app that helps you wake up easily

get it
  1. 844256e9-e698-475b-899c-7a1253b0658f.png
Sleept is an alarm clock app that helps you wake up easily and relaxed by using gentle music, a wake-up light, and much more. Getting up in the morning is hard, but Sleept makes it a little easier.
Embed
Featured
Kintone
Promoted
Build custom business applications without code
Have you used Sleept?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.