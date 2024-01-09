Products
Sleepmi Z3
Sleepmi Z3
The smart anti-snoring device
Analyzes and gently corrects you or your partner’s snoring patterns. Wake up feeling refreshed.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Crowdfunding
Wearables
by
Sleepmi Z3
About this launch
Sleepmi Z3
The Smart Anti-Snoring Device
Sleepmi Z3 by
Sleepmi Z3
was hunted by
Clara-Marie Eloy
in
Health & Fitness
,
Crowdfunding
,
Wearables
. Featured on January 10th, 2024.
Sleepmi Z3
is not rated yet. This is Sleepmi Z3's first launch.
