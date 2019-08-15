Deals
Sleeper 2.0
Create a free fantasy football league in just 60 seconds.
Sleeper is a fantasy league and chat app all in one platform.
Have fun and enjoy sports with your closest friends.
24 minutes ago
Fantasy football app Sleeper nabs VC funding to take on ESPN
Sleeper is looking to take on fantasy league apps from major players like ESPN and has amassed venture funding from Silicon Valley investors to take down them down. The Bay Area startup is aiming to treat a fantasy football league more like a social platform than a loose jumble of league mechanics,...
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Woah! Cool app and love the fresh new design and functions since the previous launch. Congrats on the recent investment
