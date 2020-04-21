Discussion
Rahul Shivkumar
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Rahul, co-founder of Sleepedy. Sleepedy is an iOS app that pairs you with a sleep coach & administers sleep therapy. We want to help people sleep better without taking any sleeping pills or aids. Sleepedy is built around Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia or CBT-I (http://sleepeducation.org/treatm...). People often confuse sleep hygiene (eg: Don’t use screens at night) with sleep therapy. Sleep hygiene is good for small deltas in sleep improvement, but if you’ve struggled with sleep problems for a while, sleep therapy is the way to go. That being said our app is designed for day time use and is not really meant to be used at night. Our therapy is a little too long to explain in this comment but we created a short guide to it that you can read here: https://www.sleepedy.com/cbt-for... My co-founder Andreas is a CBT-I provider and can definitely answer therapy-specific questions :) I suffered from insomnia and went through a CBT-I program that helped me sleep better. The flip side was it cost me $700 out of pocket. My hope is that Sleepedy makes this incredibly effective therapy more accessible. Please try us out, we would love to have you onboard and help you get some 😴
Congrats on the launch! How long does a typical treatment last for, and what happens after?
@andhess Thanks Andrew! Typically the coaching plan is not meant to last more than 3-4 months. Ideally the therapy and the coaching should have significantly improved your sleep by then and there is no need for a coach past that. We do have a much cheaper maintenance plan after where you continue to receive your sleep windows and other parts of the therapy without the coach.
Great work and congrats on the launch!
@varun_krishnamurthy Thanks varun!!
I spent years focusing on improving my sleep hygiene only to later learn about cbt-i. After spending a while self imposing/coaching myself through cbti did I find a substantial & lasting improvement in my sleep. I wish I had stumbled across something like this earlier in my self imposed CBTi journey instead of many extra months trial and erroring my own version
@marktemple I went through a very similar path. My doctor asked me to try cbt-i and it was really difficult to keep the discipline. Thats where having a practitioner help was vital. It cost a lot but was well worth it for me. The hope is at a good enough price point this makes it better to stick to a proper regiment vs self discipline.
this sounds like a great idea! as a medical student, we learn about the effectiveness of CBT-i but that it is currently underutilized. Great solution.
@preeya_mehta Thanks :) and thanks for all the support!