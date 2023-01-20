Products
SLAY

Discover who likes you

Free
SLAY is the app for only positive vibes. Answer polls anonymously about your friends at school. You can use SLAY to find out who likes you and thinks positively about you.
Launched in Android, iOS, Social Media by
SLAY
About this launch
SLAY
Discover who likes you
SLAY by
SLAY
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Android, iOS, Social Media. Made by
Fabian Kamberi
,
Jannis Ringwald
and
Stefan Quernhorst
. Featured on January 23rd, 2023.
SLAY
is not rated yet. This is SLAY's first launch.
