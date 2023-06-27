Products
Home
→
Product
→
Slated.ai
Slated.ai
AI scheduling platform built for 3+ attendee meetings
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Slated was built to account for meetings with more than 2 attendees, allowing you to move away from back and forth over emails/calls when it comes to large meetings. Giving you more control over your calendar.
Launched in
Productivity
Calendar
Artificial Intelligence
by
Slated.ai
Maverick
The AI reviewer of your GitHub pull requests
About this launch
Slated.ai
AI scheduling platform built for 3+ attendee meetings.
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Slated.ai by
Slated.ai
was hunted by
joel tomy
in
Productivity
,
Calendar
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
joel tomy
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Slated.ai
is not rated yet. This is Slated.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report