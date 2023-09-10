Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Slate
Slate

Slate

Modern talent profiles for professional artists

Free Options
Embed
Performing artists (Actors, Musicians, Dancers, and Models) don't have modern cost-effective tools for showcasing their talent and ability. Slate gives them this and more.
Launched in
Music
Movies
SaaS
 by
Slate
Unicorn Platform
Unicorn Platform
Ad
Sexy landing page builder for startups

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out the launch! Any and all feedback is welcome."

Slate
The makers of Slate
About this launch
Slate
SlateModern talent profiles for professional artists
0
reviews
15
followers
Slate by
Slate
was hunted by
Gerard Taylor
in Music, Movies, SaaS. Made by
Gerard Taylor
. Featured on September 11th, 2023.
Slate
is not rated yet. This is Slate's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-