discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Igor Lukanin
MakerDeveloper Advocate at Cube Dev
Hey 👋 Igor from Cube Dev, maker of Slack Vibe 🎉 here — One day I ran across a question in our community Slack about calculating analytics... about Slack usage! The developer wanted to know a week by week message count on a particular channel. Surprisingly, there was no way to learn this from analytics built into Slack but it sounded like a no-brainer for Cube.js. So, I decided to build Slack Vibe 🎉, an application that answers all kinds of questions about Slack with data and beautiful visualizations. Slack Vibe is open-source and available on GitHub; built with Node.js, Cube.js, React, and JavaScript. It's is ready for self-hosting, deployable to Heroku in a single click, pre-built Docker image available. I hope that you run Slack Vibe and run your own instance! Definitely do it to get insights about your favorite Slack community or private team. Happy hacking! 🤘
Share
Upvote (2)
Slack analytics on open source steroids.
UpvoteShare