Slack Huddle API by Recall.ai

Slack Huddle API by Recall.ai

Programmatic access to Slack Huddle data
Recall.ai's Slack Huddle API lets developers access Slack Huddle data including transcripts, recordings, and speaker timelines. Build tools to automate incident response, knowledge handoffs, and feedback notetaking with actionable meeting data.
MeetingsDeveloper ToolsSDK

Recall.ai
Slack Huddle API by Recall.ai by
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Meetings, Developer Tools, SDK. Made by
YK Kim
. Featured on March 6th, 2025.
Recall.ai is rated 3.8/5 by 4 users. It first launched on November 15th, 2022.