Slack Foundry

A bot to help you with the basics of using Slack

Individualized tutorials for getting started with Slack and learning the features that best fit your role
Introducing Slack Foundry: a bot that teaches the basics of SlackThe best way to learn how to do something (and do it well) is through practice and experience. And what better place to learn about Slack than inside the app itself? That's the goal of Slack Foundry, an app developed by Slack's user education team.
Several People Are Typing
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Makers
Stewart Butterfield
Stewart Butterfield
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This is actually really handy, I think of Slack as an extension of myself at this point, it's second nature but back when I started using it, this would have saved a lot of time!
Ross Mayfield
Ross Mayfield@ross
I know all the hype is bots that learn, but bots that help you learn are waaay cooler.
