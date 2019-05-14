If you use Slack you can now empower your team to share their customer interactions and insights without leaving Slack. EnjoyHQ helps you store and classify those insights easily.
Sofia QuinteroMaker · Founder and CEO EnjoyHQ
Hello 👋 Product Hunters! If you work in an open and collaborative environment, you most likely share customer feedback in Slack, maybe your sales team shares insights from a recent call or your customer support team shares customer quotes regarding specific customer problems. Keeping track of all those insights in Slack is hard. This is why we built a brand new integration that helps you capture, store and classify that feedback easily. Here's what it does: -Slack users can share any existing message from Slack and forward it to EnjoyHQ using message actions. - In EnjoyHQ, you can configure which tags and properties can be attached to feedback and imported from Slack. - You can configure whether attaching an email address to feedback is required or not. -When feedback is imported from Slack, a new document is created in EnjoyHQ, which you can edit and classify. -You can now forward Slack messages with images and file attachments. A big thanks to all of our customers for their help in shaping this new integration! If you haven't tried EnjoyHQ yet you can start a free trial here https://app.getenjoyhq.com/users...
Atticus Ruiz
Cool integration!
Lachlan Kirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Love the integration!
