Slack AI
Slack AI
Work smarter, not harder
Slack AI works where you do. It can summarize conversations and tap into your company’s collective knowledge to help you work in a smarter, simpler way.
Slack AI by
Slack
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Erin Woo
and
Matt Wahl
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
Slack
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 1,472 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2013.
