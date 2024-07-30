Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Slack
See Slack’s 38 previous launches
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Slack AI
Slack AI

Slack AI

Work smarter, not harder

Free Options
Slack AI works where you do. It can summarize conversations and tap into your company’s collective knowledge to help you work in a smarter, simpler way.
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Slack
Stateful
Stateful
Ad
DevOps Notebooks for Teams
About this launch
Slack
SlackTeam communication and collaboration platform
1.5Kreviews
3.5K
followers
Slack AI by
Slack
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Slack, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Erin Woo
and
Matt Wahl
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
Slack
is rated 4.8/5 by 1,472 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2013.
Upvotes
29
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-